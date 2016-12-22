× Kellyanne Conway to be counselor to the president

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump has named Kellyanne Conway as his counselor to the president in the new administration.

Conway served as Trump’s campaign manager during the election and as a key member of the transition team.

“Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory. She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing,” CBS News reported Trump as saying.

In her new role, she will continue to advise the president and will help “effectively message and execute the Administration’s legislative priorities and actions.”