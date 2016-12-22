× Family sells home of woman missing for months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It has been three and a half months since Keila Freeman was last seen.

Now WREG learned her family put her Hickory Hill home, which was in her mom’s name, up for sale a few weeks ago.

It has since been sold, and the new residents have moved in.

Freeman has been missing since early September, and authorities said the circumstances in the case were suspicious.

Family and friends agreed, saying her disappearance doesn’t add up, and she wouldn’t leave her young son and daughter behind.