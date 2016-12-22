Families displaced after fire in Highland Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department said a fire in Highland Heights on Thursday was caused by an electrical malfunction in a home’s attic.

The fire destroyed a rooming house, displacing eight people.

Belongings still smoldered after the fire department left Thursday, leaving a soggy, charred mess behind after a fire ripped through a rooming house off Macon.

Firefighters said well more than $100,000 in damage was done to the house.

“Our Christmas is over with. I mean our kids, everything is gone. I mean what do we have nothing at all,” said tenant Lorisha Young.

Lorisha Young and her family aren’t alone.

Nannette Boyd said her husband jumped from a window to escape the smoke and flames.

“My husband comes up to work this morning and says the house is on fire, and then we lose everything,” said Boyd.

Multiple tenants told WREG they warned the landlord of electrical issues in the past, but nothing was ever done. They said at one point things were so bad they were without power for weeks, even in the dark for Thanksgiving.

WREG reached out to the landlord who said he’s had no recent complaints from tenants and always did his best to fix issues. He said at one point a tenant contacted him about an outlet not working but assumed it was from an overload because the house is so old.

Past aside, after the fire victim’s now but look to the future.

“I mean I don’t know what we gonna do far as our kids, but God will make a way,” said Young.

The Red Cross is assisting the victims.