Dozens of Durham bus drivers need to be retested for CDL certification

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of Durham School Services bus drivers must be retested before school starts back up.

Durham has contracts with Shelby County Schools and all the municipal districts in the county, so this is concerning for a lot of parents.

This retesting comes after the state performed a random audit and discovered a third-party commercial driver license examiner, Private First Class Training Academy, employed a tester who didn’t have enough credentials to give some of the tests.

This affects the 66 drivers who received skills testing at Private First Class Training Academy.

That company and the tester are suspended, and the retesting process has already started.

The affected drivers can retake the test at no cost to them, and the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security brought on extra staff to make sure this causes as little disruption to their jobs as possible.

WREG spoke to one of those drivers who just took another job but says this has been a headache.

Durham School Services said it had nothing to do with this, as the state was the one that accredited the academy.

Private First Class Training Academy only started working with the state in February, and this is the first time it was audited.

Durham assured everything will be handled by the time kids go back to school.