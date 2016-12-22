Couple involved in deadly accident known as Santa, Mrs. Claus

DES MOINES — A couple known for bringing holiday joy to kids of all ages as Santa and Mrs. Claus were involved in a deadly car accident over the weekend.

Jack and Joyce Daniels, both 79, were returning home from listening to children’s Christmas wishes on Saturday when they lost control of their car on an icy road.

The car flipped once and landed upside down in a ditch, reported KENS.

Sadly, Joyce died from her injuries.

Jack was rushed to the hospital and is recovering from several broken bones.

The couple were well known in their community for their giving spirit and they are now being recognized across the country.

“My grandparents are being recognized all around the country… this was on San Antonio news…. Glad my grandma and grandpa could be recognized for such a great and happy time of year… I know it was always awesome seeing grandpa and grandma show up for family events bearing gifts for ALL the kids… and then to see my own kids have the same reaction I once shared…. what a true blessing to be a part of…. love you Joyce Daniels and Jack J Roland Daniels ” grandma and grandpa”” Charles Daniels posted on Facebook.

According to USA Today, the couple have five children and a big extended family.

They said above all they want everyone to know in the last hours of her life, Joyce did what she loved.