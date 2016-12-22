Collierville police: 11 cars, 3 homes hit by same thief within hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. -- Caught on camera: An accused thief with a flashlight snoops through a car while the owners are sound asleep just feet away.

Collierville police said the man broke into more than a dozen cars and homes Thursday morning swiping a gun, handbags and even a car full of Christmas presents.

It happened in two subdivisions, one off White Street and the other off Market.

"The one next door, and the one next door to that, and the one next door to them," said Amy Dunlap.

Up and down Six Crowns Street, she pointed out homes and cars she says were hit by the same thief.

She too was a victim.

"Went to bed like any normal night and woke up to a phone call from our neighbors across the street," said Dunlap. "We came out, and sure enough, it was just busted."

Dunlap saw glass all over her driveway and husband's truck.

"Papers were everywhere, and they had gone through everything in the truck," she said.

Police believes the guy behind the break-ins was caught on security cameras next to Dunlap's home.

Officers said he hit at least 11 cars and 3 homes.

Dunlap said the thief even hit a Memphis police officer's home.

Police said the thief struck between two and four Tuesday morning.

They're working the investigation and trying to find out if there are more victims.

Dunlap said the crook took more than possessions.

At a time when they should be celebrating and enjoying the holidays, they're worrying about their safety. Their peace of mind is gone.

"It was scary, and that's always been my biggest fear, because I have two little ones," she said.

If you recognize the guy in the video, call Collierville Criminal Division 901-457-2520.