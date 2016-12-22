Christmas Grinch breaks into Collierville homes, cars overnight

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Christmas Grinch has given several Collierville residents a major case of the blues after breaking into their homes and cars overnight.

The crimes took place in two separate subdivisions, one off of White Road and the other off of Market.

Authorities told WREG at least 11 cars and 3 homes were hit sometime between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Numerous handbags were stolen along with a shotgun and a car full of Christmas presents.

If you can identify the suspect, call the Collierville Crime Division at (901) 457-2520.