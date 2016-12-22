Caught on Camera: Arizona FedEx driver carjacked

GLENDALE, Az. — A FedEx driver is carjacked by three armed men and the entire thing is caught on camera.

According to CNN, the driver had just made his fourth delivery early Tuesday morning when a man jumped in the truck armed with a weapon.

At some point, the two men become involved in a struggle for control of the wheel, causing the truck to jump a curb. The driver is knocked out of the vehicle, but somehow is able to hold on to the hood.

A @FedEx driver was car jacked in west valley. See the surveillance video on #azfamily #cbs5az at 4,5 & 630. pic.twitter.com/Z7xPcXgcgV — James Apalategui (@PhxPhotogJames) December 20, 2016

The struggle ends when a second suspect puts a gun to the victim’s head and tells him to “let go.”

The FedEx employee complied and the two men take off in the truck, followed closely by a third man in a white pickup truck.

According to the employee, there were over 100 packages still in the vehicle at the time it was stolen.

All three suspects are still at large, but KTVK reported the truck has been recovered.

It’s unclear how many packages the suspects took as there were many still left inside.