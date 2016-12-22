Authorities: Doesn’t appear Florida man has ties to terrorism

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fl. — A joint terrorism task force says they have not found any evidence that links a 21-year-old man to terrorism after he was arrested in his home Wednesday afternoon.

It all started when a fight broke out inside the home early Wednesday morning over a chemical smell coming from Sherif Elganainy’s room.

Soon afterwards, paramedics were called to the home after the father became unresponsive. Sherif accompanied his father to the hospital.

It was during that time the mother called her out of town family, saying she was scared of her son. The family notified the Pasco County Sheriff’s Department.

Once inside, law enforcement discovered at least a bag full of narcotics and became aware of a strange smell.

It was at that point, deputies said, that Sherif returned home from the hospital.

The deputies’ body cameras were rolling as Sherif became violent as they were trying to put him in handcuffs.

At one point, Sherif even goes for the deputies’ guns.

Both deputies sustained physical injuries during the attack, but are expected to be okay.