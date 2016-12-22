× Arson investigation underway in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arson investigators have been called to the scene of a house fire in Frayser.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Morningside Street north of Whitney Avenue.

Firefighters say the fire began in the back of the home — but they found evidence that it may have been intentionally set.

The homeowner told investigators that her family has received several threats in the last week.

She believes the people responsible for those threats may have set her home on fire.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this fire to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at (800) 762-3017.