× Arrest made in Little Rock road rage shooting that killed 3-year-old

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is behind bars, accused of killing a 3-year-old boy in a road rage shooting Saturday in Little Rock.

The US Marshals, who worked with Little Rock Police on the case, confirmed to KTHV Greg Holmes has been arrested.

Holmes’ family convinced him to turn himself in.

The boy, Acen King, died Saturday night in Little Rock. According to the station, his grandmother, Kim King-Macon, was behind the wheel and at a stop sign when the driver of a black 2003 Chevy Impala honked the horn at her.

The woman honked back, and that’s when the driver, apparently angry the woman wasn’t moving fast enough, exited his car and opened fire, police say.

The boy, riding in the backseat, was struck by gunfire at least once, they said.

The grandmother, who wasn’t struck, drove away — not immediately realizing the child was hit — and called police from a shopping center. The child’s little brother, 1, was also in the car with the grandmother during the shooting and reportedly wasn’t injured.

Police arrived at the shopping center and found the boy in the car outside a JCPenney department store. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly after, becoming the second young child shot dead in a road rage incident in the city in the last few weeks.