Airport announces MEMperks frequent parker program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis International Airport has launched a new frequent parker program.

MEMperks allows travelers to earn one point for every dollar spent on parking at the airport. The free program can be used in any of the parking facilities: short-term, economy, long-term and oversize vehicle.

Once enough credits are earned, drivers can redeem it for a free day of parking.

There are no blackout dates associated with the program.

“Much of our efforts here at Memphis International Airport involve air service, but we’re also working hard to improve the entire travel experience,” said Scott Brockman, President and CEO of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “MEMperks is a way for us to say ‘thank you’ to our passengers, and rewards them for their loyalty with free parking.”

For more information, click here.