Woman’s home burns in Tipton County days before Christmas

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. -- A woman in her 60s returned home to her house in flames in unincorporated Tipton County on Highway 59 South.

Firefighters worked to get that fire under control by spraying water and busting out windows.

Heavy flames and dark smoke overtook the house on Wednesday.

WREG was there as neighbors and friends of the homeowner tried to see if she was OK before first responders arrived.

"By the time we drove maybe a half mile back here, you can tell it was coming out the back of the house," Bill Rice said. "So, we pulled up in here and we tried to gain entry into the back of the house and we couldn't get in, couldn't get in the front. So we busted the front window out of the porch and tried to find out -- make sure nobody was home or anything."

Firefighters said no one appeared to be in the house at the time, and it was unclear if the homeowner had any pets that may have been inside.

The cause of the fire is unknown as investigators work to get to the bottom of what happened.