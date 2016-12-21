Video of Texas woman hitting 9-year-old daughter goes viral

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — A video has gone viral showing a mother hitting her 9-year-old daughter.

Now the girl’s father says the mom did it to get back at him because he kept talking to their daughter after they split up, KWES reported.

“Look at him and tell him why I bust your [expletive] [expletive]. Tell him,” Angela Armendariz says in the video.

The person recording the video can be heard telling the mom to stop hitting the girl.

“A lot of kids get beat up and they get killed,” the father, Jesus Armendariz, said. “If my child was to go back to her you think that behind closed doors she’s not going to beat her again?”

The girl is currently in the custody of her dad, and Child Protective Services is investigating.