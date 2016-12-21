Suspects at large after shooting at, robbing man outside his home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s a crime alert in Hickory Hill.

Police are searching for four men they say robbed and fired shots at a man while he was doing yardwork outside his home. This happened off Kirby Parkway and Green Grove Drive.

The suspects were last seen running down Park Forest Drive.

“He’s OK, but he’s scared and I’m scared too.”

Isabel Vasquez has every right to be after what she says happened to her husband around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Vasquez said her husband and his friends were cutting a tree down in front of their home when four young men walked into the yard. Her husband’s iPhone was sitting near where he was working. One of the suspects picked it up. She said he tried to get it back but realized the thieves were armed.

“Two boys had guns, and that’s why my husband said, ‘OK, go, go!,’” she said.

According to a police report, the suspects took off running, and they fired several shots into the ground to scare the victims from chasing them. Thankfully no one was hit by stray bullets.

Vasquez said her husband relies on the phone to help him with his job. She said this isn’t the first time her home has been targeted.

“They come to my house two times before,” she explained.

One of those times she said her daughter’s jewelry was stolen. It’s unclear if the suspects are the same.

Sixteen-year-old Justin Jimnez lives nearby.

“Most of the time you hear about people getting robbed every day and after awhile people just get accustomed to it. It shouldn’t be like that, that’s basically the world we live in right now,” he said.

Jimnez can relate to the victims. He said his home was once burglarized, right before Christmas.

Now Vasquez’ family is on edge.

“I’m scared. Everybody is scared in this area,” she said.

Jimnez knows in order to stay safe, his neighborhood must band together.

“As neighbors, all of us we have to watch out for each other,” he said.

The suspects were last seen in a green Honda or Hyundai. If you have any information contact police or Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.