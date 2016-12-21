× Suspect arrested in I-240 road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested, accused of pulling out a gun after someone cut him off in Midtown.

Jeffrey McClain was charged with aggravated assault.

According to the victim, he rolled down his window to apologize for cutting McClain off on I-240 near Poplar. That’s when McClain reportedly pointed a gun at him and started laughing.

He never fired the gun.

The victim called police after getting McClain’s license plate number.

Authorities confirmed they did find a gun under the front seat of the car.

To make matters worse, they said McClain had a child in the car with him at the time.