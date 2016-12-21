Surveillance footage shows masked, armed suspects rob Village Mart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help to track down three robbers.

The trio came into the Village Mart in the 1100 block of South Bellevue Boulevard around 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 9, police said.

Police said they forced the victims to the ground at gunpoint.

They got away with money and items being sold at the store, police said.

The drove away in a tan or silver early-2000s-model Nissan Maxima.

Wednesday, police released surveillance footage of the crime.

If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH or go to www.528cash.org. You could get a $1,000 reward.