Southaven parking lot break-in victim sounds alarm

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. -- A Southaven woman came to WREG Wednesday saying her truck was broken into in the Southaven Burlington parking lot.

She said it happened around 4:30 in the afternoon Tuesday.

She said the organized thieves were targeting vehicles that had objects out in plain sight.

She said they picked their way into her truck, took her purse and, with it, money she was going to donate to a needy family.

The victim said she didn’t want to do an interview because police hadn’t made any arrests.

A clerk at the Southaven Police Department confirmed an incident report existed but would not release the record to WREG.

The victim said this is the second year in a row Burlington had this issue in the parking lot.

Burlington did not return WREG's request for comment.