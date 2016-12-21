× Some Mississippians wrongly told their driver’s license is suspended for DUI

JACKSON, Miss. — Some Mississippi drivers may be in a state of confusion after being told their driver’s license has been suspended for a DUI arrest.

This happened to some drivers who should still have a valid license, but it was an error.

A spokesman with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said there was an issued with an automated process, and DPS is making sure it’s been fixed.

DPS is also working with the contractor, MorphoTrust USA, to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

If you received a notice between Dec. 11 and Dec. 19 about your license being suspended, call the Driver Records Division at (601) 987-1224 right away.