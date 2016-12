× Police searching for suspect who shot up church

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Police in Blytheville are seeking the public’s help after someone opened fire on a church.

The incident happened Sunday at the Bethlehem Temple Church of God in Christ.

Investigators said there were people inside when the bullets started flying.

Items inside were damaged and police found shell casings around the church.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

If you can help, call police.