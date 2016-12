MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders are on the scene of a crash that left one vehicle overturned.

The accident happened near the intersection of Pleasant View and Covington Pike.

It’s unclear how many cars were involved in the crash, but we do know the roadway is littered with debris and a utility pole has been knocked over.

The right lane heading southbound on Covington Pike has also been shutdown as crews continue to work the scene.

Quick pic of crash in the middle of the intersection of Covington Pike & Pleasant View. One car overturned. pic.twitter.com/CBRiHkGuen — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) December 21, 2016

One right lane blocked SB on Covington Pike. A lot of debris on the roadway too! #WREG pic.twitter.com/upQSjc5pli — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) December 21, 2016