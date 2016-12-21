Over 2,000 kids received a toy today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Neighborhood Christian Center hosted their 25th annual Christmas Toy Store Wednesday.

Over 500 families were able to get one large toy and two small toys for kids ranging from 1 through 12 years of age.

The toys were donated by organizations, churches and individuals all around the city.

The center has been around for 38 years and currently has six locations throughout Memphis that help bring assistance to those in need.

"I think it's a wonderful thing that people can take out time to come to the center and help other people that don't have as much help," expressed Tonia Upchurch, a mother who participated in the event.

"It's really good that you can come in here and get two or three toys because some people don't have nothing at all. So I appreciate all the help of the volunteers and people that gave the toys and other that sponsored it," she added.

This event was the last in a series of outreach events the center did throughout the month of December.

"One of those things is we packed and distributed over 10,000 food boxes for 10,000 families in need in the Memphis area," said chief development and communication officer Kiki Hall.

"We had a junior high and senior high Christmas party for those enrolled in our program."

Hall told WREG that after all their outreach events are finished in the month of December, they will have impacted over 40,000 Memphians in need this holiday season.