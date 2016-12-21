× Officials: Berlin suspect arrested in Germany back in August, released by judge

BERLIN — The suspect wanted for carrying out the Berlin market attack had been in police custody but was released back in August.

A German security official told CNN the suspect, identified by CBS sources as Anis Amri, had been caught with forged documents in Friedrichshafen several months ago. At the time, he said he was on his way to Italy.

They also said the suspect came on their radar again when he was looking for a gun.

Amri left his ID in the truck that rammed into the market on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring nearly 50 others. German media outlets have identified the Tunisian man as a 23-year-old asylum seeker who was registered in the North Rhine-Westphalia in Western Germany.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.