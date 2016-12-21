× MS triple murder suspects captured in Kansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The couple wanted for a triple murder in Mississippi has been captured by law enforcement.

Jamison Layne Townsend and Joshua Garcia were taken into custody in Junction City, Kansas overnight.

The pair were last spotted in Coffee County, Tennessee on Monday. A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper reportedly tried to pull them over when the driver fled down Highway 41.

According to The Clarion Ledger, Garcia is known to Mississippi law enforcement.

He’s been to prison multiple times in Harrison County for burglaries dating back to 1999, and was even wanted in Missouri for unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree burglary.

Townsend is a former nurse. It’s unclear how the two met.

The couple’s crime spree began in Pascagoula when they broke into Sam’s Jewelry sometime between the evening of December 13 and 14, The Sun Herald reported.

Several days later, they they went into Bill’s Pawn Jewelry Coin/Stamp Exchange and murdered the owner, Cleveland Mosley, 81, and two of his employees, Robert Ivy, 60, and Ted McLemore,77.

Several items were missing including the surveillance equipment, The Clarion-Ledger reported.

It’s unclear when they will be returned to Mississippi to face charges.