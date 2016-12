× Man wearing Santa mask robs bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A manhunt is underway for a very naughty Santa Claus.

According to Memphis Police, they were called to the 4100 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard after a man wearing a Santa mask entered the bank and demanded money.

The suspect did get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No weapon was seen on the suspect.

If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.