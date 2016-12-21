Man posing as Santa Claus robs credit union in Whitehaven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a masked man who robbed a Whitehaven credit union Wednesday in a Santa Claus mask.

Memphis Police said the imposter was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money from the Memphis City Employees credit union off Elvis Presley and Raines.

“Somebody is putting on a mask and posing as Santa Claus.”

Yes, you read correctly.

“That’s kinda low,” said Memphis City Employees Credit Union customer Angelo Becton.

Becton was confused when he pulled up and saw police and blue lights. Then he heard the bank robbery suspect was wearing a Santa mask.

“And then come and do something bad like this here? That reflects on the kids,” he said.

Memphis Police say the masked man slipped one of the tellers a note demanding money. The teller complied, and he ran off. No weapon was seen, and thankfully it doesn’t appear anyone was hurt.

“Somebody need a job or something,” said another customer.

Even hours after the crime scene tape was taken down, the credit union was still closed, during a time when it would normally be open, making it that much more difficult for customers trying to finish those last-minute errands before the holiday weekend.

“I’m gonna have to go to another credit union,” said Becton.

“It’s foolish. It’s the holidays. People are trying to get their gifts and stuff together. It’s just wrong, it’s the wrong time, shouldn’t be happening at all,” said customer Anthony Atkins, who didn’t have access to his money either.

Angelo Becton agrees.

“I hope they catch him. I really do.”

This isn’t the first time the area was targeted. Last week a man tried to rob a Regions Bank across the street from the credit union.

Police say he too slipped the teller a note but did not take anything and was not wearing a mask.