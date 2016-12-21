× Man injured in shooting at a Parkway Village motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for the gunman responsible for a shooting at a Parkway Village motel overnight.

Police say a man was shot in the shoulder around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Real Value Inn at Lamar Ave. and Getwell Road.

Officers were told the victim was talking with the driver of a white Range Rover when shots were fired.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

This is the second shooting at a Memphis motel this week.

On Tuesday morning, a man was shot during a dispute at the Elvis Presley Boulevard Inn on Elvis Presley Blvd. near Norris Road.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information on these shootings.