Kiplinger releases Best Value Colleges list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kiplinger has released its list for the best college values and several institutions of higher learning in the Mid-South states made the list.

The list ranked the colleges based on admission rate, four-year graduation rate, the student-faculty ratio, the average debt at graduation and financial aid.

At the top of the list representing the Mid-South is Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

At number 8, the university has a 4-year graduation rate of 87 percent. That’s 11 points higher than Rhodes College which came in at number 74.

Sewanee (69), Belmont (269), Lipscomb (284), the University of Tennessee (233) and Union University (253) also made the list.

In Arkansas, the university with the highest ranking was Hendrix College in Conway at number 176.

Kiplinger reported approximately 93 percent of students receive some form of financial aid making the average debt at graduation significantly less than the total cost per year.

The University of Arkansas came in several spots behind Hendrix at number 181.

As for Mississippi, Millsaps College came in at number 238 while the University of Mississippi clenched 246.

For the complete list of the best college values, click here.