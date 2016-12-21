× Investigation underway after man dies in Blytheville workplace accident

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a worker died at the Nucor-Yamato Steel Company Tuesday in Blytheville.

“On behalf of the almost 1,000 teammates in our Nucor-Yamato family, I want to express my sympathies to the family and friends of Bobby Sellars. We are deeply saddened by this event.”

According to the company, Sellars was working in the rail yard when the accident occurred. He had been working at Nucor-Yamato for 27 years.

In a released statement, the company said operations were shutdown immediately after the incident and they are cooperating with an OSHA investigation.