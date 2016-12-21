Homeless residents say absent landlord didn’t fix issues before massive fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- People who live in a Parkway Village apartment complex say they've had numerous past issues with their units.

But the landlord was unresponsive, they said.

The Memphis Fire Department said a massive fire that left dozens of people homeless Wednesday morning began in the stove range.

People who live in Eastwood Park Apartments said it’s a known issue that hasn’t been fixed.

“They’ve been complaining about their stove. It takes for this to happen for them to know they have a job to do,” resident Kyree Holmes said.

“It's not up-to-date. It's not right,” Leon Stringer said.

“There's mold in the apartment. Some of the apartment is flooded,” Marlon Norwood said.

WREG went to the Eastwood Park leasing office to get answers about upkeep.

But, even though the sign outside said “open,” the door was locked.

"You constantly have to call them to come do stuff, come fix stuff,” Norwood said.

Online records showed a company called WI Memphis owned Eastwood Park Apartments.

The company’s address was listed on Steve Road. WREG went there, but an employee told us the leasing manager wasn’t present.

People who live in the complex where the fire happened said they’d had the same problems.

“Last night, I couldn’t get in touch with corporate in the office," Aaron Franklin said.

WREG also requested inspection records from Memphis officials. An response email from the city said it could take five or more days to respond to the request.