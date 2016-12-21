Georgia family welcomes quadruplets just in time for Christmas

The more the merrier! The Miller family will have an especially merry Christmas after mom Kortney gave birth to quadruplets.

Boys Brandon, Brayden and Bryant and sister Kenlee were born Friday to parents Kortney and Justin, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The babies were naturally conceived, and the hospital, Piedmont Healcare, said that gives only 1 in 700,000 odds of having quadruplets.

Multiples do run in Kortney’s family, but no other relatives have had quite this many at once.

They were delivered at 29 weeks, and each weighed just three pounds.