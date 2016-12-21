× Gasol leads Grizzlies to win at Detroit

AUBURN HILLS, MI-Marc Gasol matched a career high with 38 points on 14-of-17 shooting, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 98-86 on Wednesday night in a matchup of slumping teams.

The Grizzlies ended their three-game losing streak, while Detroit dropped its fourth straight.

Memphis was boosted by the return of Chandler Parsons, who missed the previous 17 games with a bone bruise on his left knee. He had two points and two rebounds in 15 minutes.

Gasol was the only Grizzlies player to reach double figures until JaMychal Green got there with 1:03 o play.