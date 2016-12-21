× Freezing Fog Advisory issued for parts of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The National Weather Service has issued a Freezing Fog Advisory for parts of the WREG viewing area.

The advisory will remain in effect until 9 a.m. this morning.

Visibility on our roadways will drop below one quarter of a mile with temperatures in the 20s.

Icy roadways have been reported in North Mississippi.

The counties currently included in the advisory are Alcorn, Tishomingo, Prentiss, McNairy and Hardin.

For the latest weather information, click here.