Chef Elle creates Maple Glazed Carrots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Maple Glazed Carrots by Chef Elle

1 lb. carrots, cleaned and green tops removed

3 oz. organic maple syrup, grade A, amber

3 T organic butter, unsalted

lemon zest

sea salt

Old-school Translations

c=cup; T=tablespoon; t=teaspoon

Procedure

Set skillet over medium heat and add butter. Allow butter to melt and form brown bits. Add carrots and season with sea salt to taste. Cover with a lid and cook 10 minutes. Add maple syrup and gently coat carrots. Return lid and allow carrots to cook an additional 5 minutes. Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with lemon zest. (serves 6)

Easy Solutions

To make the glazed carrots even prettier, leave a bit of the stem in place. It really does make for a lovely presentation. If you’re serving a group of foodies, sprinkle in a dash of cardamom or freshly grated ginger.

Since this recipe is fresh and easy, give the maple glazed carrots a try and let us know what you think. Remember, if you want the same results, follow the recipes and use the products mentioned.

Live At 9 cooking segment is sponsored in part by Double Door Marketing.

Looking for even more? Visit chefellegreen.com for additional recipes and a complete list of credits.

© 2016 Elle Green All Rights Reserved