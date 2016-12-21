Frayser hit by string of burglaries in past two days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are asking for your help after a string of burglaries in Frayser in the past two days.

It's about eight burglaries to be exact, so you can imagine the frustration for several families right before Christmas.

"I got a call from the alarm company saying someone had broken in, I came home, turned the corner and saw about 8 or 9 police cars," said Thelma Wright.

"Extremely angry because we don`t have a whole lot of money," said Marsha Johnson. "We`re a low income family we really didn`t expect anything like this to happened."

Overton Crossing, Dalewood Avenue and Thomas, a string of burglaries in the past two days have people on edge.

"See they have messed this up where its jiggling now, they were jiggling the heck out of this door," said Johnson.

Someone stole presents Marsha Johnson was hiding for her children.

"My son wanted train, they got his train, they got my phone and a bunch of little small gifts that we had for neighbors and friends," said Johnson.

Burglars also hit the house Thelma Wright lived in for 36 years.

"They came in through the bathroom window and right away I could see the TVs were missing, all three flat screen T.V`s were missing," said Wright. "My bedroom was in shambles, everything out the drawers and closets."

"Mud everywhere and glass everywhere," said Wright.

In Thelma's case, the alarm went off and police caught three juveniles. She got her T.V's back but she is still missing valuables.

"A tennis bracelet, my wedding rings and my husband is missing a diamond watch," said Wright.