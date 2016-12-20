Woman sells positive pregnancy tests on Craigslist for college money

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pregnant woman is urinating her way through college.

She has been selling positive pregnancy tests on Craigslist.

The going rate is $25 for one. You can also get two for $35 if you have to travel more than 60 miles.

The woman’s ad was making her $200 a day.

It reads, “Whether you are using it for your own amusement such as a prank, or to blackmail the CEO of wherever who you are having an affair with I DONT CARE AT ALL this is an absolutely no questions asked type of deal tell me what you need I provide it for monetary exchange. I will not overcharge for the urine test but I will not be low balled either do not contact me if you are going to be cheap and difficult.”

That ad has since been taken down.

“Me being in college, working on a bachelor’s and needing all this money to pay for a degree, this was a no-brainer,” the seller told WJAX-TV.

Lawyer and former FBI agent Dale Carson told WJAX that it’s not illegal to sell urine to produce positive pregnancy tests.

Carson says the person who uses it to fool someone, could be guilty of fraud.