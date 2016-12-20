× Boca Raton Bowl watch party turns violent; 3 shot, 1 killed

CORDOVA, Tenn. — Deputies are investigating a triple shooting at a Cordova apartment complex.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s office says three people were shot during a watch party for the Boca Raton Bowl at the Appling Lakes Apartments on Appling Road near Cordova Road.

Deputies say three men came into the apartment — reportedly to buy a pair of shoes from three other men — when an argument started and someone started shooting.

Deputies say one man was killed and two others were injured.

Three people were taken into custody — but so far, no charges have been filed.