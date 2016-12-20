Triple homicide suspects possibly spotted in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A couple wanted in a triple homicide at a Jackson pawn shop and a burglary in Pascagoula has reportedly been spotted in Tennessee.

Jamison Layne Townsend and an unidentified man who may be named Josh were seen in Coffee County, Tennessee on Monday and pulled over by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper.

When the officer approached the red Dodge Charger the driver took off down Highway 41.

The couple’s crime spree began in Pascagoula when they broke into Sam’s Jewelry sometime between the evening of December 13 and 14, the Sun Herald reported.

Several days later, they they went into Bill’s Pawn Jewelry Coin/Stamp Exchange and murdered the owner, Cleveland Mosley, 81, and two of his employees, Robert Ivy, 60, and Ted McLemore,77.

Several items were missing including the surveillance equipment, The Clarion-Ledger reported.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward while the Mississippi Pawnbrokers Association is offering a $10,000 reward in the case.

To report any additional information such as the identification of the male, family members, possible locations they could be heading please call the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers wants to hear from anyone with information about the couple or the Pascagoula burglary.

To give a tip, call 1-877-787-5898