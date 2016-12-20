× Tigers lose Boca Raton Bowl to Western Kentucky

BOCA RATON, Fla-Senior Anthony Wales gained 329 yards from scrimmage and Western Kentucky earned a bowl victory for the third year in a row by beating Memphis 51-31 Tuesday night in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Wales ran for a career-high 245 yards on 35 carries, added 84 yards on four catches and scored three times.

Teammate Mike White threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns. Taywan Taylor had nine catches for 144 yards and his 17th touchdown of the season.

Oddsmakers had projected the game to be the highest-scoring of the bowl season, and even Western Kentucky left tackle Forrest Lamp got into the act, scoring on a 9-yard razzle-dazzle run. The Hilltoppers (11-3) totaled 598 yards for interim head coach Nick Holt, who was filling in after coach Jeff Brohm left this month to become coach at Purdue.

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Sanford was chosen over Holt as Brohm’s replacement next season, and attended the game. Memphis finishes its first season under Mike Norvell with an 8-5 record.