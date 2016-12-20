× Suspect appears before judge in Desoto County murder case

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The man accused of shooting a woman in Desoto County appeared in Tuesday morning.

Bobby Adams has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Shareca Fair.

A judge denied him bond.

According to the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the 600 block of Geneva Berry Street Monday evening after Fair was shots multiple times.

Family told WREG Fair was picking up her son when she and Adams got into an argument.

That’s when Adams reportedly opened fire.

Fair later died of her wounds.