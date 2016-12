× Southwest site went down for over and hour

DALLAS, Tex. — Southwest’s main site went down for over an hour.

We are aware and investigating current issues with our website, and we have implemented flexible accommodations for those being affected. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) December 20, 2016

Passengers tweeted at the company frustrated because they were unable to check-in to their flights.

Southwest hasn’t commented on the cause of the issue.