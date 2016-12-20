× Richard Marx helps restrain violent passenger on Korean Air flight

KOREA — Soft rock icon Richard Marx proved he’s actually hard as nails Tuesday when he helped subdue an angry passenger on a flight from Vietnam to South Korea.

“On our flight from Hanoi to Seoul, a guy sitting in the next row from us got crazy & started attacking the flight attendants & passengers,” explained Marx’s wife Daisy Fuentes in an Instagram.

Marx tweeted that the whole event lasted 4 hours and that informed Korean Air that their crew was ill-equipped for the entire situation.

We have video of entire chaotic and dangerous event on @KoreanAir_KE 480. Lasted 4 hours. Crew completely ill-equipped to handle situation. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

“We have video of entire chaotic and dangerous event on KoreanAir_KE 480,” tweeted Marx.

The video has yet to be released.

He even talked about it on his Facebook page.

The singer did say that Seoul police boarded the plane upon arrival and took the man into custody. He and his wife are safe and are heading back to Los Angeles.

“Korean Air should be sanctioned for not knowing how to handle a situation like this without passenger interference,” expressed Marx