Police: Trumann High music teacher arrested on child pornography charges

TRUMANN, Ark. — A Trumann High School music teacher has been taken into custody on child pornography charges.

According to the Trumann Police Department, Canon Hoover was relieved of his position at the high school after allegations of misconduct surfaced against him.

The investigation reportedly involved improper text messages as well as possible child pornography.

Hoover was arrested by local police and charged with computer child pornography and sexual indecency with a child.

His bond was set at $50,000.