Mark Zuckerberg builds his own home AI called Jarvis

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Mark Zuckerberg is not just the CEO of Facebook and Tech billionaire, he’s an innovator constantly trying new things.

Zuckerburg issues a challenge for himself every year. In the past, he challenged himself to only eating animals that he’s killed personally.

For 2016 he had a new challenge, create a simple AI. Zuckerberg wrote a blog post saying he’s completed building a simple AI to run his home like Jarvis does in the Ironman comics and movies.

His version of Jarvis can also handle open-ended request.

“The more context an AI has, the better it can handle open-ended requests. At this point, I mostly just ask Jarvis to “play me some music, ” and by looking at my past listening patterns, it mostly nails something I’d want to hear. If it gets the mood wrong, I can just tell it, for example, “that’s not light, play something light,” and it can both learn the classification for that song and adjust immediately,” explained Zuckerburg in his blog post.

Zuckerberg also says he’s not aware of any commercial products doing that yet.

The facebook CEO also tried to control appliances using his AI but ran into problems. Particularly, he found that a lot of appliances aren’t connected to the internet yet and ran into some hiccups.

“One thing I learned is it’s hard to find a toaster that will let you push the bread down while it’s powered off so you can automatically start toasting when the power goes on. I ended up finding an old toaster from the 1950s and rigging it up with a connected switch. Similarly, I found that connecting a food dispenser for Beast or a gray t-shirt cannon would require hardware modifications to work,” writes Zuckerberg.

To interact with AI, Zuckerberg coded Jarvis to Facebook Messenger so he could write out text commands to a bot as well as creating a dedicated Jarvis iOS app.

Which essentially lets him give commands to his phone.

“That seems similar to Amazon’s vision with Echo, but in my experience, it’s surprising how frequently I want to communicate with Jarvis when I’m not home, so having the phone be the primary interface rather than a home device seems critical.”

He says his next steps are building an Android app and installing Jarvis voice terminals around his home.