Man detained in Berlin market attack freed

BERLIN — The man detained after a truck crashed into a Berlin Christmas market has been set free, Germany’s general prosecutor said in a statement Tuesday.

“The investigations thus far have not produced urgent suspicion against the suspect,” the statement said.

Authorities arrested a man about 1.5 miles from the crash site on suspicion of having been at the wheel of the truck. Footage showed the suspect, his head covered in a white sheet, being pushed into a police car shortly after the attack.

Berlin’s Tagesspiegel newspaper reported that the man was known to police for minor crimes.

However, the man continued to deny his involvement in the attack, Berlin Police said.

The attack killed 12 people and injured dozens more.

No group has claimed responsibility in the immediate aftermath.