Lucy Avenue homicide victim identified by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified the man who was tragically killed Monday morning.

The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Frankie Sanders.

Sanders was shot around 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Lucy Avenue. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.

Authorities said Sanders was approached by a male who shot him during a robbery.

No arrests have been made.

If you can help authorities, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.