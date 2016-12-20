Lucy Avenue homicide victim identified by police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified the man who was tragically killed Monday morning.
The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Frankie Sanders.
Sanders was shot around 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Lucy Avenue. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.
Authorities said Sanders was approached by a male who shot him during a robbery.
No arrests have been made.
If you can help authorities, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
35.149534 -90.048980