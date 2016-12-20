Lawmakers hosting child support meeting to prepare for legislative session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Thomas Williams, proud father of 11, is one of many people planning to attend a town hall meeting regarding child support in Frayser Tuesday night.

Sen. Lee Harris (D- Shelby County) and Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D- Memphis) are hosting the meeting.

“We get a lot of constituent calls about child support issues,” Parkinson said.

Tennessee’s legislative session starts January 10.

Parkinson said he wanted to be ready.

“We just want to hear from those citizens so we can take them to Nashville and create solutions,” he said.

Williams said he hopes Parkinson could help pass laws for more responsibility on both parents to take care of the children.

According to the Tennessee Department of Human Services, most people who pay child support do it through income withholding.

But most parents who receive the money, get it via check.

“Drug screenings. They should start that,” Williams said. “If they’re getting checks for child support, a lot of them are on welfare. When are you going to make them go to school, get a job and be responsible for taking care of the child?”