Please enable Javascript to watch this video

State lawmakers want to hear from you about the challenges with child support, custody or visitation rights.

Representative Antonio Parkinson and Senator Lee Harris both told WREG these family issues are among the biggest concerns raised by residents in the communities they represent. They want to help.

They will be hosting a Town Hall meeting December 20 at 6 p.m. inside the Pursuit of God Church, 3171 Signal Street, Memphis, Tennessee.