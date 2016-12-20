Germantown shopping center targeted for the fourth time, PD says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. -- Germantown Police are still looking for two people they said burglarized a Saddle Creek store.

Police said they increased patrols around the Saddle Creek shopping area since Black Friday, but a burglary took place outside the Michael Kors store early Sunday morning.

What's more, police said burglars had either hit or attempted to hit the store three other times since August 2015.

Police said two people smashed the window of the store in saddle creek early Sunday morning.

The burglars took $9,000 worth of merchandise, threw it in a stolen maroon and tan pickup and got away, police said.

Some people learned of the news as they completed their Christmas shopping Tuesday.

"That’s pretty alarming. I wouldn’t think in this part of town you’d have that many robberies,” shopper Matt Shelley said.

But shopper Courtney Smith said she wouldn't change her habits based on the news.

"I wasn’t planning on doing shopping at night anyway. That's the one thing I'd be nervous about it," she said.

Germantown Police said they were working with Saddle Creek to investigate.

They have not yet made any arrests.

They asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-757-2274 or email tips@germantown-tn.gov.