CVS burglary thwarted by a closed pharmacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn.-- Memphis Police needs your help identifying three masked men who they say attempted to hold up the CVS pharmacy in Raleigh, forcing customers inside to the ground at gunpoint but the pharmacy was closed!

A red t-shirt, white gloves and logos on the suspect’s sweatshirts.

That’s what Memphis Police want you to pay attention to, in case you might recognize one of the would-be robbers.

Officers said the three masked men entered the CVS off Stage Road around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. They forced customers and employees to the ground at gunpoint. Then made a bee-line to the pharmacy. The sign outside might say 24 hours, but it turns out the pharmacy was closed! Once they realized they didn’t have access, they took off.

”I come up here all the time,” said one customer.

As scary as it is, unfortunately, this is far from the first pharmacy targeted this year.

In July three masked robbers actually made it to the pharmacy to the CVS in off Germantown Parkway in Cordova, where police say they got away with prescription medication and robbed customers inside.

In May MPD said three other men robbed the CVS on Winchester where, again, they stole thousands of dollars in medication.

”I just don’t know what to say, just gotta be careful in the world,” said Daisy Reames

For Reames, the attempted robbery at her neighborhood pharmacy is a reminder to be aware of your surroundings and she's thankful no one was hurt.

“It’s a blessing,” she said.

We reached out to a manager at CVS for a comment but were told they didn’t know much about the case.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH